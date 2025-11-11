Long shuttered but still alive in local memory, a landmark bar in Afton may serve another round

Ross said he grew up with Lerk’s, and he remembers when he and his now-wife of 53 years went there early in their relationship. The tavern was plain, a single room with a bar and tables covered in red-checked tablecloths. The burgers were fried a few feet away from the tables. Bathrooms were downstairs in a basement that sometimes flooded with river water. A 1980 newspaper column said the place didn’t have a phone.