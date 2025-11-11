Long shuttered but still alive in local memory, a landmark bar in Afton may serve another round

The old building’s lights were shut off years ago. The front door was locked up. Spiders and at least one squirrel moved in.
The former Lerk’s Bar in Afton, closed for more than 20 years, looks today like an abandoned house, all darkened windows and peeling paint.
The weathered two-story in the heart of Afton’s Old Village was purchased three years ago by a Minneapolis man who wants to reopen it, but so far Nick Morrison has found mostly that it needs more work than he originally thought.
“It needs brand-new everything,” he said.
If the circumstances were different, or if this was a larger city, demolition might seem a more likely path forward. Saving Lerk’s, on the other hand, could be the finishing touch of a village refresh that included $22 million in infrastructure investments completed in 2019. The village’s main street now features a row of tidy and historic businesses. And then there’s Lerk’s, like quaint Afton’s untucked shirt.
“Getting Lerk’s back up and online would just be a huge boon to all the businesses” in the village, Afton Mayor Bill Palmquist said.
Morrison has applied for a Small Business Administration loan with the help of a Hudson, Wis., bank. He’s worked out rough numbers for renovation costs. For now, he makes weekly visits to the property to wipe away cobwebs and clean up what messes he can.
Hamburgers and headlines
Harold and Ruby Lind opened the bar and tavern in a former confectionary around 1939, not far from the St. Croix River. Harold went by his nickname, Lerk, and the story goes that it comes from the Swedish word for onion, Lök.