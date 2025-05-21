Opinion: I knew George Floyd and Derek Chauvin

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
For years, El Nuevo Rodeo, my vibrant three-story Latino nightclub in the Odd Fellows building on East Lake Street, pulsed with music and life. Overseeing the late-night energy and ensuring its safety was a cadre of off-duty police officers that worked hand in hand with the in-house security team I ran. Minneapolis police Sgt. Frank Kutz first managed this operation on an off-duty basis in 2003 and soon brought in Derek Chauvin as his trusted second. It wasn’t long before Chauvin took the reins, reporting directly to me.
A decade later, the Minneapolis city licensing department, in what felt like a targeted campaign against minority-owned establishments, moved to revoke my liquor license. It seemed the system was designed to set us up to fail, and El Nuevo Rodeo was next on the chopping block. Yet, Chauvin and Kutz stood by me, their courtroom testimony proving pivotal in a judge‘s decision to rule in my favor. In many ways, their support during that critical time paved the way for the continued success that El Nuevo Rodeo enjoyed for the last 10 years of its existence, before the four-story building was to succumb to the Minneapolis fires in May 2020, caused by Chauvin’s actions as a Minneapolis police officer in the murder of George Floyd. There were nine businesses in the elegant, historic Odd Fellows building on the corner of 27th and Lake, and five of them were mine.
Within the walls of El Nuevo Rodeo, I witnessed a side of Chauvin that seemed to appreciate the Latino culture and its people. I recall his consideration for undocumented patrons, a quiet understanding that a minor bar fight shouldn’t lead to deportation. “He’s got a family,” he’d say, suggesting a brief scare in the squad car was sufficient punishment. Over late-night tacos at the club’s taqueria, he’d listen intently as I recounted the evening‘s events, a soft-spoken presence even amid the chaos of promoters, artists and inebriated guests. At times, I even perceived a certain sweetness in his demeanor.
Yet, a disquieting undercurrent existed. Whispers of abusive behavior by my off-duty officers after particularly hectic weekends reached me, and I confronted Chauvin directly. El Nuevo Rodeo was a sanctuary for Latinos, a place where they felt at home and secure, and his role was paramount in upholding that safety — a responsibility shared with my in-house security team, which included Floyd.
Beyond the club’s walls, a darker narrative of Chauvin began to emerge. Rumors painted a picture of a South Side bully, a figure leading a “police gang” with apparent impunity. I couldn’t help but wonder if this relatively petite, seemingly unassuming man sought the badge to fulfill some kind of need for dominance.
There were instances at El Nuevo Rodeo, in the chaos of the after-bar scene that piled out onto the sidewalks in front of the club, when I personally witnessed Chauvin’s callousness toward my patrons. I remember seeing him use the same knee restraint on my people that ultimately took Floyd’s life. While the potential for such a tragic outcome didn’t register then, I distinctly recall telling him to get up off of my patrons, that it was enough. And he always complied with my direct orders. That is the detail that haunts me — the thought that if I had been there, maybe I could have saved Floyd. Derek would have listened to me.