Opinion: I knew George Floyd and Derek Chauvin

A decade later, the Minneapolis city licensing department, in what felt like a targeted campaign against minority-owned establishments, moved to revoke my liquor license. It seemed the system was designed to set us up to fail, and El Nuevo Rodeo was next on the chopping block. Yet, Chauvin and Kutz stood by me, their courtroom testimony proving pivotal in a judge‘s decision to rule in my favor. In many ways, their support during that critical time paved the way for the continued success that El Nuevo Rodeo enjoyed for the last 10 years of its existence, before the four-story building was to succumb to the Minneapolis fires in May 2020, caused by Chauvin’s actions as a Minneapolis police officer in the murder of George Floyd. There were nine businesses in the elegant, historic Odd Fellows building on the corner of 27th and Lake, and five of them were mine.