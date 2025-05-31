The hockey season ended for the Gophers women’s team on March 21 with a 6-2 loss to Wisconsin in the national semifinals. It was a 3-2 game into the final seconds of the second period, when Ella Huber was down along the boards, Abbey Murphy paused to assist an injured linemate and the Badgers raced to the other end to score with a two-skater advantage.
There was also a major called earlier on Murphy after Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson asked for a replay. When the Badgers took a retaliatory run at Murphy later, Gophers coach Brad Frost asked for a replay but it remained a two-minute penalty.
Johnson and the Badgers were treated generously again two days later in the title game, when they were handed a penalty shot with 19 seconds remaining — enabling Kirsten Simms to tie the game, then Simms scoring again early in overtime for a 4-3 victory over Ohio State.
“Mark Johnson drives me crazy, the way he has the refs in his pocket — and his idiotic postgame quotes comparing putting in golf to hockey,” I said to Murphy in a phone conversation Friday.
There was a pause. “We were 0-and-6 against them this year,” she said. “That’s not fun. They had a great team. Mark Johnson has an excellent program.”
See ... Murphy is a fine sportswoman, contrary to a few opponents’ complaints.
She arrived here to join the Gophers in the late summer of 2020 from Evergreen Park, a near suburb to the south side of Chicago.
That season started late because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was limited to 20 games. She then missed the 2021-22 season for this astounding reason: