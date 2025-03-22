Gophers

Gophers women’s hockey team sinks again against Wisconsin, in the Frozen Four semifinals

The Badgers defeated the Gophers for the sixth time this season, the 6-2 result in line with most of the others.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 3:16AM

Wisconsin’s one-loss season remained that way with one final game remaining Friday night after a resounding NCAA Women’s Frozen Four victory, 6-2, over the Gophers at home in Ridder Arena.

The loss sends the Gophers into summer after a 29-12-1 season that started way back in October. Six of those losses came against the Badgers, four in the regular season and another two in WCHA and NCAA playoffs.

The season ended at home in Ridder after the fourth-seeded Gophers advanced last weekend over Colgate to play in the Frozen Four at home.

“These are the games that stick with you forever,” Gophers junior defender Sydney Morrow said. “Personally, I’ve gotten knocked out by Wisconsin three years in a row now so I’m probably never going to forget any of these moments. When we look back, we’re going to remember this game, but we’ll also remember the times of this whole season, with this team. There were games we played lights-out. It’s going to motivate us for next season. We’ll definitely be hungry for next year, and we’re grateful we can come back.”

The top-seeded Badgers, now 37-1-2, will play No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon after the Buckeyes beat No. 3 Cornell in Friday’s other semifinal. It will be the third consecutive year those two teams have met for the national championship.

Wisconsin forward Laila Edwards — one of three Badgers voted as the three final candidates for this season’s Patty Kazmaier that will be awarded Saturday — scored a hat trick, getting her team’s first and last two goals, including an empty-netter at 18:41 of the third.

Edwards did so on a night turned chippy, filled with whistles, jarring contact, penalties and penalty reviews that included Gophers star Abbey Murphy’s five-minute major for elbowing 5:22 into the game.

For all of it, there were no power plays scored, only Edwards’ first-period goal that wiped away an early 1-0 Gopher lead on Peyton Hemp’s game-opening goal.

The Badgers scored three times in the second period — including Casey O’Brien’s full-speed snap shot above the circle with two seconds left in the period — to turn a 1-1 game into a 4-2 by period’s end. It came while both teams were playing 4-on-4 near period’s end after Gophers defender Chloe Primerano took an interference penalty in the second period’s final minute that negated a power play.

The Gophers' only counter in the second was junior forward Josefin Bouveng’s goal assisted by Nelli Lattinen midway through the period.

Harvey’s rising wrist shot between the circles three minutes into the second period made it 2-1 and Wisconsin’s Kirsten Simms’ goal at 10:18 put the Badgers ahead 3-1 before Bouveng replied.

The Gophers played shorthanded for five minutes just five minutes into the game when Murphy, after an official’s video-review call, was sent off the ice on a five-minute major penalty.

The hit was high to the body and head after Murphy took at least two free strides before flattening Badgers captain Caroline Harvey.

The teams swapped first-period goals, the Gophers scoring in the first 14 minutes on Hemp’s short-range shot. Edwards answered three minutes later, at 17:15, with a shorthanded goal after Badgers defender Ava Murphy was called for hooking.

Edwards snapped a shot above the circles that eluded Gophers goaltender Hannah Clark on a goal that included all three Badgers who are the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier: Harvey and Casey O’Brien assisted on the goal.

Ohio State beat third-seeded Cornell in Friday’s other Frozen Four game after the Buckeyes scored two third-period goals in a 4-2 victory.

The Gophers last made the championship game in 2019 before they lost 2-0 to the Badgers.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

