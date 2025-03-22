Wisconsin’s one-loss season remained that way with one final game remaining Friday night after a resounding NCAA Women’s Frozen Four victory, 6-2, over the Gophers at home in Ridder Arena.
The loss sends the Gophers into summer after a 29-12-1 season that started way back in October. Six of those losses came against the Badgers, four in the regular season and another two in WCHA and NCAA playoffs.
The season ended at home in Ridder after the fourth-seeded Gophers advanced last weekend over Colgate to play in the Frozen Four at home.
“These are the games that stick with you forever,” Gophers junior defender Sydney Morrow said. “Personally, I’ve gotten knocked out by Wisconsin three years in a row now so I’m probably never going to forget any of these moments. When we look back, we’re going to remember this game, but we’ll also remember the times of this whole season, with this team. There were games we played lights-out. It’s going to motivate us for next season. We’ll definitely be hungry for next year, and we’re grateful we can come back.”
The top-seeded Badgers, now 37-1-2, will play No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon after the Buckeyes beat No. 3 Cornell in Friday’s other semifinal. It will be the third consecutive year those two teams have met for the national championship.
Wisconsin forward Laila Edwards — one of three Badgers voted as the three final candidates for this season’s Patty Kazmaier that will be awarded Saturday — scored a hat trick, getting her team’s first and last two goals, including an empty-netter at 18:41 of the third.
Edwards did so on a night turned chippy, filled with whistles, jarring contact, penalties and penalty reviews that included Gophers star Abbey Murphy’s five-minute major for elbowing 5:22 into the game.
For all of it, there were no power plays scored, only Edwards’ first-period goal that wiped away an early 1-0 Gopher lead on Peyton Hemp’s game-opening goal.