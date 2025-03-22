Colleges

Joy Dunne's third-period goals help lift Ohio State past Cornell in Women's Frozen Four

The Buckeyes will play in the national title game for the fourth year in a row and for the third year in a row against Wisconsin.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025
Cornell forward Karel Prefontaine (19) attacks the net but is defended by Ohio State goaltender Amanda Thiele (30) in the second period Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Joy Dunne scored two third-period goals and the Ohio State women’s hockey team advanced to its fourth consecutive national championship game with a 4-2 victory over Cornell in Friday’s first Frozen Four semifinal at Ridder Arena.

Ohio State (29-7-3) will play Wisconsin in Sunday’s championship game, the third year in a row the rivals will meet for the title. The Buckeyes are 12-3 in NCAA tournament play under ninth-year coach Nadine Muzerall, a former Gophers player and assistant coach.

Dunne’s first goal broke a 2-2 tie at the 16:23 mark of the third, and she made it a two-goal lead just over four minutes later. She leads the Buckeyes with 28 goals this season and has scored in nine consecutive games.

The Buckeyes led 2-0 on first-period goals from Makenna Webster and Brooke Disher, but the Big Red (25-5-5) tied it with second-period goals 1:08 apart from Lily Delianedis and Kaitlin Jockims.

For the game, Ohio State had 42 shots, with Dunne having nine of those, while Cornell had 29. Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Ohio State’s Amanda Thiele made 27 saves and improved to 7-1 in NCAA tournament play in her career. Annelies Bergmann stopped 35 shots for Cornell.

Star Tribune staff

