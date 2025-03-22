Joy Dunne’s third-period goals help lift Ohio State past Cornell in Women’s Frozen Four

Joy Dunne scored two third-period goals and the Ohio State women’s hockey team advanced to its fourth consecutive national championship game with a 4-2 victory over Cornell in Friday’s first Frozen Four semifinal at Ridder Arena.
Ohio State (29-7-3) will play Wisconsin in Sunday’s championship game, the third year in a row the rivals will meet for the title. The Buckeyes are 12-3 in NCAA tournament play under ninth-year coach Nadine Muzerall, a former Gophers player and assistant coach.
Dunne’s first goal broke a 2-2 tie at the 16:23 mark of the third, and she made it a two-goal lead just over four minutes later. She leads the Buckeyes with 28 goals this season and has scored in nine consecutive games.
The Buckeyes led 2-0 on first-period goals from Makenna Webster and Brooke Disher, but the Big Red (25-5-5) tied it with second-period goals 1:08 apart from Lily Delianedis and Kaitlin Jockims.
For the game, Ohio State had 42 shots, with Dunne having nine of those, while Cornell had 29. Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.
Ohio State’s Amanda Thiele made 27 saves and improved to 7-1 in NCAA tournament play in her career. Annelies Bergmann stopped 35 shots for Cornell.