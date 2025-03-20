Gophers hope to finally break through vs. Wisconsin at the Women’s Frozen Four

Ohio State’s 3-2 home victory over Wisconsin back in November apparently is proof the Badgers women’s hockey team can be beaten.
But just how?
The Gophers came within 25 seconds of forcing Wisconsin to overtime two weeks ago in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game before losing 4-3 on the late goal.
The Gophers have played Wisconsin five times this season, losing them by a combined 27-9 score. They never came as close as they did by playing the Badgers even until those final 25 seconds in Duluth earlier this month.
“I think our two teams may know each other better than ourselves sometimes,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said.
The top-seeded Badgers arrive at sold-out Ridder Arena on Friday for a Frozen Four semifinal game beaten once and tied twice, facing a fourth-seeded Gophers team that can win a third NCAA national title on its home ice this weekend. They’ve done that twice previously, in 2013 and 2015.
This time, No. 3 Ohio State faces Cornell in Friday’s first semifinal, with the Gophers and Badgers to follow. The semifinal winners will meet Sunday afternoon for the NCAA title. T
Wisconsin advanced to the Frozen Four by beating Clarkson; the Gophers made it by beating Colgate.