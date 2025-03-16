Kelly Gorbatenko scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, Ava McNaughton made 19 saves and Wisconsin will play in the Women’s Frozen Four for the 16th time after a 4-1 victory over Clarkson on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin, Ohio State, Cornell will fill out Women’s Frozen Four field at Ridder Arena
The top seeds all won on home ice in the national quarterfinals.
Ava Murphy scored the tying goal in the second period for the Badgers, while Laila Edwards scored on a power play with 4:36 remaining in the third for a two-goal lead. Lacey Eden added an empty netter.
Kristen Simms and Casey O’Brien each had two assists for Wisconsin (36-1-2), which is on a 25-game unbeaten streak (23-0-2)
and seeks its fourth national championship after winning it all in 2019, ’21 and ’23.
The Badgers will play the Gophers on Friday in a national semifinal at Ridder Arena, a rematch of last weekend’s WCHA championship game.
Nicole Gosling scored a first-period power-play goal for Clarkson (25-13-2).
Cornell 1, Minnesota Duluth 0: Alyssa Regalado scored in the third period, Annelies Bergmann made 28 saves for her 10th shutout of the season and the host Big Red (25-4-5) edged the Bulldogs (22-15-2) to make the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.
“We had a lot of really good looks tonight, and unfortunately we couldn’t put one away,” UMD coach Laura Schuler said.
Eve Gascon stopped 20 shots for UMD; Gascon and Bergmann are two of the three finalists for National Goalie of the Year.
Ohio State 5, St. Lawrence 1: Sloane Matthews and Joy Dunne scored first-period goals before the host Buckeyes (28-7-3) pulled away in the third period against the Saints (21-12-5). Ohio State, which beat Wisconsin 1-0 for last year’s national championship, will play Cornell on Friday.
