The Gophers women’s hockey team proved in Saturday’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal you can go home again.
Gophers women’s hockey team sinks Colgate, wins spot in Frozen Four
The Gophers will play top seed Wisconsin in the NCAA semifinals in Ridder Arena.
They will, for next weekend’s Frozen Four.
Seeded fourth against fifth-seeded Colgate, the Gophers took a dramatic, desperate 3-2 victory at Ridder Arena after they led 3-0. The win sends them right back there next weekend for a Frozen Four semifinal against top-seeded Wisconsin.
The Badgers beat Clarkson 4-1 Saturday afternoon in Madison to advance as well.
Gophers senior star Abbey Murphy scored two power-play goals — one 5:40 into the game, the other early in the second period — and defender Sydney Morrow scored once midway through the second period. Cornell scored twice in the third period, to make it 3-2 with nine minutes left.
The Gophers held on from there, even after Colgate pulled its goaltender in the final 1:22.
The Gophers have won the NCAA title twice at home at Ridder Arena, in 2015 and 2013.
Murphy scored twice in last weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff — the 100th and 101st goals in her career, seventh in Gophers history — and then needed just 5:40 on Saturday afternoon to get No. 102.
It tied Murphy with Gophers great and Olympian Natalie Darwitz. It also was her 32nd of the season, but not her last of the afternoon.
She scored again — another power-play goal — 5:18 into the second period with a sneaky move behind the Colgate net. She took a short pass behind the goal from Ella Huber and came out the other side, tucking the puck just inside the post
That was her 33rd goal this season and her 103rd career goal, now two goals behind fifth all-time Gophers scorer Krissy Wendel.
Murphy scored her first goal literally skating a circle around her opponents after Colgate’s Avery Pickering was called for roughing after the whistle 4:13 into the game.
Murphy scored after she won possession of the puck and then skated around and around in the Colgate zone, looking for an opening. Her sharp-angled, backhanded flip shot from low in the left circle eluded Raiders goaltender Hannah Murphy.
Colgate winger Elyssa Biederman scored a power-play goal herself two minutes into the third period, crashing the net for a goal that got the Raiders on the scoreboard. Pickering scored again to make it 3-2 with those nine minutes remaining.
Gophers graduate Audrey Wethington set a Gophers record Saturday by playing her 174th game, most in team history. She passed her sister Madeline and Taylor Heise to get to 174.
