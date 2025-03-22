Reusse: Hope for a Gophers women’s hockey upset of Wisconsin is only that

Ed Murphy and Jason Hemp were standing near a rail in the narrow walkway that sits in front of Ridder Arena, the home to Gophers women’s hockey since 2002. They were among the parents there to see their daughters make the quick, smile-filled walk on a red carpet and into the arena.
Ahead of Abbey Murphy, Peyton Hemp and the other Gophers was the monumental task of facing Wisconsin in the national semifinals. The Badgers were entering with a 36-1-2 record, including 5-0 against the Gophers.
It did not take long for the daughters to be involved in very different ways in the Gophers’ attempt to pull off this upset.
Murphy is a dynamic player, an Olympian in 2022, and also has earned the ire of college opponents and a watchful eye from referees with her excesses when it comes to banging into opponents.
The Gophers hardly could use one of those Abbey specials in the early going, but there it came under the sharp and impactful eye of Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson. Five minutes in, Murphy was flying without the puck in an uncrowded zone and suddenly Wisconsin’s Caroline Harvey, a defender and a captain, was down on the ice.
There was no call, but Johnson called for a replay from the refs to decide whether Murphy had committed a major penalty. After a few minutes of looking at the video, Murphy was given a five-minute penalty for elbowing.
The Gophers were chasing for a bit but then played spectacularly to kill off the major. There was excellent work for skaters from the second line: Emma Kreisz, Ava Lindsay and, yup, senior Peyton Hemp.
Things got even better with six minutes left in the period: The Gophers flew around, got chances, and then right winger Hemp scored her 16th goal — second on the team to Murphy’s 33.