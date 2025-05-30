There was a routine sports article that popped up Thursday on startribune.com. This involved television having made its decisions as to starting times for this season’s football contests in the 18-team Big Ten.
The headline told us the Gophers had been assigned a pair of Friday night games, which wasn’t dramatic news for me until seeing this:
Minnesota will be home for a 7 p.m. start vs. Nebraska on Oct. 17, which, God willing and the creek don’t rise, will be my 80th birthday.
It has been chronicled here previously, perhaps ad nauseum, that my original source of sports zealotry was those nine Saturdays in autumn listening to Gophers football with my father, Richard.
On the Good Neighbor, 830-AM, of course.
The true Gophers awareness coincided with the arrival of Murray Warmath as coach in 1954. I can’t recall monitoring Wes Fesler’s three-year tenure as coach (1951-53), nor the exploits of tailback Paul Giel, the runner-up for the 1953 Heisman Trophy — incredible, considering those Gophers finished 4-4-1.
Warmath’s first season went much better — 7-2, with Bob McNamara as the superstar replacement for Giel. The biggest victory was 22-20 over Iowa on Nov. 13, 1954, with an overflow crowd of 65,464 (actual, not estimated) at our Memorial Stadium.
The overflow included fans being allowed to crowd on the stadium floor behind the end zone at the closed end. I was kneeling at the edge of the end zone in front of my father. McNamara’s tackle-breaking touchdown return through the Hawkeyes lives in infamy, although there was a more impressive moment for a 9-year-old — also involving a kick return.