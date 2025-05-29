Gophers football enters key recruiting stretch, hoping for another big ‘Summer Splash’

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and his wife, Heather, recently took a quick European vacation, and among their highlights was a visit to Vatican City on the day white smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel and Cardinal Robert Prevost was introduced as Pope Leo XIV.
“It was one of those experiences where you said, ‘I can’t believe we were there on the day that happened,’” Fleck said on Gophers broadcaster Mike Grimm’s podcast.
Over the next three weeks, Fleck will await his own figurative white smoke moments as the Gophers host two “Summer Splash” recruiting weekends. Close to 40 high school seniors-to-be will make their official visits to Minnesota and receive their recruiting pitches from Fleck, his staff and current players.
Ten recruits already have verbally committed to the Gophers, and Fleck will try to run that number into the low 20s this weekend and June 13-15. And when a recruit pledges to Minnesota, Fleck has a smoke sign of sorts. He’ll send a bat signal on the X social media platform.
Fleck is pushing hard to land two of the best players in Minnesota in the 2026 recruiting class: Jackson County Central High School athlete Roman Voss, the top-ranked player in the state, according to Prep Redzone, and Triton High School athlete Pierce Petersohn, the fourth-ranked player in the state by Prep Redzone.
Voss projects as a tight end, while Petersohn is targeted as a linebacker, and both will visit campus this weekend. Two other highly ranked in-state players who’ve pledged to the Gophers will visit June 13: Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout, ranked No. 2 in Minnesota, and Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson, ranked No. 3 in the state. Voss, Petersohn and Trout are four-star recruits in the 247Sports composite, and Johnson is a high three-star.
Voss, 6-4 and 220 pounds, has narrowed his collegiate choices to the Gophers and SEC power Alabama. He is scheduled to visit the Crimson Tide on June 13. Petersohn, 6-4 and 185 pounds, also has official visits scheduled for Iowa State and Penn State in June.
Landing Voss, Petersohn or both would be huge for Fleck and the Gophers, who won key recruiting battles to keep the past two top-ranked Minnesota recruits in-state: Esko safety Koi Perich in the 2024 class and Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo in the 2025 group.