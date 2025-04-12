Gophers football program lands first 2027 recruit in Wayzata DL Eli Diane

Diane, 6-4 and 235 pounds, does not yet have a star rating by either recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com or the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services, but he has a solid list of scholarship offers and has the potential to be the state’s top-ranked prospect in the 2027 class. Along with the Gophers, Diane has received offers from Power Four conference schools Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.