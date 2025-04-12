Gophers

Gophers football program lands first 2027 recruit in Wayzata DL Eli Diane

Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin were among other schools in pursuit of the 6-4, 235-pound sophomore.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 12, 2025 at 7:55PM
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck received the first commitment for his 2027 recruiting class on Saturday when Wayzata sophomore defensive lineman Eli Diane announced on the X social media platform that he will attend Minnesota.

Diane, 6-4 and 235 pounds, does not yet have a star rating by either recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com or the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services, but he has a solid list of scholarship offers and has the potential to be the state’s top-ranked prospect in the 2027 class. Along with the Gophers, Diane has received offers from Power Four conference schools Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Diane participated in the Gophers’ Junior Day in February and made unofficial visits in March and last week before committing on Saturday.

Diane also is a standout in track and field, and he recently set Wayzata’s school shot put record with an effort of 55 feet, 2 inches.

