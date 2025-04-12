Gophers football program lands first 2027 recruit in Wayzata DL Eli Diane

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck received the first commitment for his 2027 recruiting class on Saturday when Wayzata sophomore defensive lineman Eli Diane announced on the X social media platform that he will attend Minnesota.
Diane, 6-4 and 235 pounds, does not yet have a star rating by either recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com or the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services, but he has a solid list of scholarship offers and has the potential to be the state’s top-ranked prospect in the 2027 class. Along with the Gophers, Diane has received offers from Power Four conference schools Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Diane participated in the Gophers’ Junior Day in February and made unofficial visits in March and last week before committing on Saturday.
Diane also is a standout in track and field, and he recently set Wayzata’s school shot put record with an effort of 55 feet, 2 inches.