The Gophers football program added its third commitment of the weekend on Sunday when wide receiver Hayden Moore of Newberry, Fla., announced on the X social media platform that he will join Minnesota’s 2026 recruiting class.
Moore, 6-1 and 190 pounds, is a three-star recruit who is ranked as the 105th-best prospect in Florida and the 164th wide receiver nationally by recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com. Moore had offers from 14 FBS schools, including Power Four members Boston College, Iowa and Vanderbilt. He received an offer from Minnesota in February, visited campus this weekend and gave coach P.J. Fleck his pledge Sunday.
Moore caught 51 passes for 982 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2024 as Newberry went 10-3 and reached the regional final in Florida’s Class 2A playoffs. He 44 passes for 940 yards and 12 TDs in 2023.
Moore is the second wide receiver to commit to Minnesota’s 2026 class this weekend, joining Kai Meza from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. The Gophers also got their first 2027 commitment Saturday in Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane.