Moore, 6-1 and 190 pounds, is a three-star recruit who is ranked as the 105th-best prospect in Florida and the 164th wide receiver nationally by recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com. Moore had offers from 14 FBS schools, including Power Four members Boston College, Iowa and Vanderbilt. He received an offer from Minnesota in February, visited campus this weekend and gave coach P.J. Fleck his pledge Sunday.