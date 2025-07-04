Twins pitcher Pablo López is recovering on schedule from strained muscle

Twins injured starter Pablo López is “progressing nicely” on his way back from a strained muscle that affects shoulder and arm movement.
López was examined by a doctor Sunday and had an MRI Monday. Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Lopez’s inflammation and swelling are “totally gone.”
López hasn’t thrown since the Twins put him on the 60-day injured list June 5 because of what the team called a “Grade 2 right teres major strain.”
“It’s not all the way healed yet, so we’re not ready to start throwing yet,” Paparesta said. “We need to do the best thing we can for him for the long term and not just worry about the short term. We need to strengthen him up and make sure his range of motion gets back to where we want it to be.”
Paparesta said López has been doing towel drills and will start throwing next week. He’ll begin a plyometrics routine based on his symptoms.
“The MRI was encouraging, and we were happy with what we saw,” Paparesta said. “It’s kind of exactly where we thought we’d be at 26 days post-injury, which is where he was. He’s moving in the right direction.”
