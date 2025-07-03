Gophers

P.J. Fleck gets contract extension while Gophers athletic department anticipates budget deficit

P.J. Fleck's new deal, pending Board of Regents approval, would keep him under contract through 2030.

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025
P. J. Fleck is 58-39 in eight seasons as Gophers coach. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck will get a one-year contract extension with increased retention bonuses, pending approval at the next Board of Regents meeting July 11.

The Fleck contract news came public Thursday, the same day university documents showed that the Gophers athletic department projects a $8.75 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2026.

The Gophers anticipated a $3.5 million deficit for fiscal 2025 and wound up nearly balanced. Athletic director Mark Coyle has prided himself on balancing the budget each year, but athletic departments across the country have been anticipating shortfalls, with schools now on the hook to pay athletes $20.5 million in annual revenue sharing from the recent “House vs. NCAA” settlement.

Fleck’s six-year deal would keep him under contract through 2030. He’s in his ninth year as Gophers coach and coming off a 8-5 season, which included a victory over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“P.J. has consistently recruited and coached teams that Minnesotans can be proud of on and off the field,” Coyle said in a statement. “The program has produced record GPAs and 10 Academic All-Americans under Fleck, and his teams have won a consistent level not seen in more than 75 years.”

The Gophers last amended Fleck’s contract on March 1, 2024, after he’d been pursued by UCLA.

In the first year of that deal, Fleck made $6 million in salary this past season, plus a $700,000 retention bonus.

Under the new deal, Fleck’s salary would remain $6 million, but he would receive a $1 million retention bonus after Year 1 and $1.6 million after Year 6.

All told, Fleck’s new deal would pay him an additional $2.3 million in retention bonuses.

The university said Fleck’s deal, including the retention bonuses, would rank tied for 11th in total salary out of 18 Big Ten football head coaches.

“He has added significant value to the University, its student athletes and all of Minnesota,” Coyle added. “It is critical that we keep him.”

Joe Christensen

Sports team leader

Joe Christensen, a Minnesota Star Tribune sports team leader, graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005 and spent four years covering Gophers football.

