Mark Coyle appeared calm sitting at his office desk this week in anticipation of gale-force turbulence arriving July 1, otherwise known as Transformation Tuesday — the first official day when schools can distribute salary payments into the bank accounts of college athletes.
This new era of college athletics brings stress, the Gophers athletic director said, but not panic.
“Minnesota is positioned in this new world in a really, really good spot,” Coyle said.
That spot requires financial gymnastics and a willingness to prioritize — and likely anger some subordinates — in committing fully to the $20.5 million revenue-sharing system under the House v. NCAA settlement.
Coyle intends to spend to the cap and says he explained his strategy to head coaches of his 22 programs with honesty and transparency.
In an interview, Coyle confirmed publicly for the first time five teams that will receive revenue-sharing payments: football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and men’s hockey.
Additionally, Coyle revealed he is adding 11 new scholarships — six for women’s programs and five for football. The costs of those scholarships will be deducted from the $20.5 million cap under House settlement rules.
P.J. Fleck’s football roster will grow to 90 scholarship players. The women’s programs that will receive at least one additional scholarship are volleyball (two), hockey (one), gymnastics (one), softball (one) and soccer (one).