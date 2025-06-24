Why Roman Voss chose the Gophers, even after Alabama rolled out the red carpet

Roman Voss took an official recruiting visit to Alabama over the June 13-15 weekend and got an up-close look at the bluest of college football’s blue-blood programs.
The Jackson County Central athlete toured Bryant-Denny Stadium, where more than 100,000 Crimson Tide zealots gather on autumn Saturdays. He saw tributes to the 18 national championships, 84 consensus All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy winners that highlight Alabama’s history.
And Voss posed for photos wearing a crimson No. 4 jersey, envisioning what it might feel like to play for the Tide.
At 5 p.m. Monday, it was time for Voss, the top-ranked 2026 recruit in the state of Minnesota, to make his collegiate choice between two finalists: Alabama and the Gophers.
He chose the Gophers, staying in his home state and committing to a group of coaches — head coach P.J. Fleck, offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. and tight ends coach Eric Koehler — who earned his trust.
“I just thought the people make the place,” Voss said Tuesday in a phone interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune. “The place doesn’t make the people.”
That’s not a criticism of coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff — “Their people were great,” Voss said. “They were awesome”– but rather a tribute to the relationship that Fleck and Co. built since becoming the first program to show interest in Voss in April 2024.
“That coaching staff believes in me more than any coaching staff in the country,” Voss said. “I have a very good connection with them, and I think I have a good chance to play early in my career and hopefully make an impact right away.”