RandBall: Why P.J. Fleck landing another top in-state recruit is a huge deal

When it comes to the recruiting journeys of the very best high school athletes in Minnesota, mental image I have goes something like this:
A talented athlete in a gymnasium, on a social media livestream or both, ready to announce his or her decision from a list of three-to-five colleges. Oftentimes, there are caps laid out for each school in contention.
A University of Minnesota team is often in contention to land the coveted recruit, but often it feels like the courtesy. There are one or two favored teams from nationally recognized schools, a dark horse or two, and the Gophers.
Minnesota is not picked, but the athlete does say nice things about the recruiting process.
Rinse, repeat.
That is why what is happening within the Gophers football program is both interesting and such a big deal — something I talked about on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
For the third consecutive year, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck landed the top-ranked recruit from Minnesota.
Roman Voss, a four-star athlete in the Class of 2026 from Jackson County Central, picked Minnesota over more than a dozen other big-time programs.