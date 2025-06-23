Souhan: Some Minnesota advice for Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have made a shrewd purchase.
They soon will be officially the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, two teams that require almost no maintenance.
They recruited Tim Connelly, the Wolves’ renowned president of basketball operations, and he presides over an excellent coach and support staff.
They inherit the Minnesota Lynx, currently the best team in the increasingly popular WNBA, run by coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve, and led by the best player in the world, Napheesa Collier.
The value of the franchises has risen dramatically since Lore and Rodriguez first agreed to purchase them for $1.5 billion from Glen Taylor in 2021. The Lakers, for example, are being sold for $10 billion.
Now that they have their bargain, here are the five things Lo-Rod should do to make themselves popular owners:
Learn from Glen
Taylor (who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune) had three phases as owner: savior, meddler and overseer.
He saved the Wolves from moving to New Orleans. He made dozens of bad decisions while trying to build or maintain a contender. After Lo-Rod pushed for the hiring of Connelly, Taylor backed off, provided massive amounts of money, and let Connelly work.