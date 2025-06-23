Completion of Timberwolves sale from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez appears set

One of the final steps in the sale of the Timberwolves and Lynx will occur Tuesday.
The NBA Board of Governors is set to vote on approving a deal which will transfer ownership of the teams from Glen Taylor to a group led by entrepreneur Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.
Taylor and his wife, Becky, took out a full-page newspaper ad in the Minnesota Star Tribune, which they also own, to say their time as owners “has come to a close.”
A league source said the Board of Governors’ approval is likely on Tuesday, with the closing of the sale coming in the days after that. Approval by the Board of Governors would mean at least 23 of the 30 owners gives their OK.
The $1.5 billion sale of the franchises, first agreed upon in 2021, hit a snag early March 2024, when Taylor tried to cancel the sale, claiming the new owners hadn’t met payment deadlines.
The controversy went to arbitration and, in February, a 2-1 ruling was announced in favor of Lore and Rodriguez. Taylor decided not to appeal that ruling, which said he was not operating within the legal framework of the purchase agreement when he attempted to call off the sale.
The sale also includes the Lynx, one of the most successful franchises in WNBA history.
Forbes valued the Timberwolves at $3.1 billion, third-lowest among the NBA’s 30 franchises. Sportico rated the value of the Lynx independently at $85 million.