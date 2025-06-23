Completion of Timberwolves sale from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez appears set

The contract gave Lore and Rodriguez 90 days from that date to complete the purchase. Taylor canceled exactly 90 days after the call option. Despite that last-minute setback, Lore and Rodriguez maintained they had another source of funding ready when Taylor canceled the sale. The backing of Michael Bloomberg, the 83-year-old former mayor of New York City who has a net worth of more than $100 billion, appears to be one of the sources. Other reported partners include former Google executive Eric Schmidt and the private-equity fund Blue Owl Capital.