After months of legal wrangling, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are set to become owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez prevail over Glen Taylor in Timberwolves, Lynx ownership dispute
A three-member arbitration panel ruled that longtime owner Glen Taylor did not have the right to cancel a pending sale of 40% of his ownership stake last year.
A three-member arbitration panel ruled that longtime owner Glen Taylor did not have the right to cancel a pending sale of 40% of his ownership stake to Lore and Rodriguez last year. The ruling makes way for the sale to be approved by the NBA Board of Governors, and, assuming it is, Lore and Rodriguez will take over the two franchises.
“We are extremely pleased with today’s decision,” Lore and Rodriguez said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the NBA to complete the approval process and close this transaction so that we can turn our attention to winning championships in Minnesota for our incredible fans and the Twin Cities community.”
The arbitration panel was tasked with determining if Taylor had breached the contract of his sale of the franchises to Lore and Rodriguez based on the language from the equity interest purchase agreement the two sides signed in May 2021.
Lore and Rodriguez bought an initial 20% ownership stake from Taylor at that time, then executed the purchase of a second tranche of 20% ownership in December of 2022. The call option of a third tranche, which was set to give Lore and Rodriguez an additional 40% of Taylor’s ownership stake and majority ownership of the Wolves and Lynx, was exercised on December 31, 2023.
The contract gave Lore and Rodriguez 90 days from that date to complete that purchase. Taylor released a statement that the sale was canceled exactly 90 days after the call option.
Days before that window closed it was announced that Lore and Rodriguez had lost the financial backing of the Carlyle Group, which Taylor said was set to put in $300 million for the deal. It was unclear if the investment firm withdrew its funding or if the NBA denied them.
Despite that last minute financial fallout, Lore and Rodriguez have maintained they had another source of funding ready when Taylor canceled the sale.
That mattered contractually. A subsection of the purchase agreement labeled “Call Option Closing” noted that Lore and Rodriguez would be given an automatic 90-day extension on their call option if “all NBA approvals or other required approvals of any Governmental Entity have not yet been obtained.”
The arbitration panel determined that extension should have been granted and Taylor’s cancellation was a breach of contract.
Since then, Lore and Rodriguez have added New York City billionaire Michael Bloomberg to their ownership group. ESPN reported last year that the group has $940 ready to be transferred to Taylor purchase the contested 40% ownership tranche and the final 20% of Taylor’s ownership stake.
That final 20% was supposed to be executed through a call option on December 31, 2024 but was postponed while Taylor’s cancelation of the sale was litigated.
Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, was viewed as a savior of the Timberwolves in 1994, when he purchased the team for $94 million from Harvey Ratner and Marv Wolfenson. Ratner and Wolfenson had owned the team since it entered the NBA in 1989 as an expansion team. They had run into issues with their lease at Target Center and sold the team to an ownership group set to move the Wolves to New Orleans. The NBA blocked that sale and after months of legal maneuverings and negotiations, Taylor purchased the team.
He was also a champion of the WNBA and built a dynasty with the Lynx, which started play in 1999. The team has won four WNBA titles under Taylor’s ownership and lost in the WNBA finals last year.
Rodriguez, 49, and Lore, 53, have been ubiquitous on the sidelines of Wolves games. Lore, a billionaire tech entrepreneur, and Rodriguez, one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, will give a fresh face to the franchise after Taylor’s 30 years of ownership.
Kathleen Blatz, Thomas Fraser and Joseph R. Slights III comprised the three-member arbitration panel. All brought deep legal pedigrees to the process.
Blatz was named an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1996 and was appointed chief justice by Gov. Arne Carlson in 1998. She was the first female chief justice in state history and served in that role until retiring in 2006.
Fraser served as a Hennepin County District Court judge from 2013-21 after being appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton. He also worked in the Solicitor General and Tort Claims divisions of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.
Slights III has a prestigious legal résumé out of Delaware, which is the epicenter of business incorporation and litigation in the United States. He had served as the vice chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery and as a Delaware Superior Court judge.
Fraser was the neutral arbitrator, Blatz was selected by Taylor and Slights III was selected by Lore and Rodriguez.
This is a breaking news story, return to the Star Tribune for updates.
In ownership dispute for Wolves, Lynx, arbitration panel rules for Lore, Rodriguez over Taylor
A three-member arbitration panel ruled that longtime owner Glen Taylor did not have the right to cancel a pending sale of 40% of his ownership stake last year.