Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez prevail over Glen Taylor in Timberwolves, Lynx ownership dispute

Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, was viewed as a savior of the Timberwolves in 1994, when he purchased the team for $94 million from Harvey Ratner and Marv Wolfenson. Ratner and Wolfenson had owned the team since it entered the NBA in 1989 as an expansion team. They had run into issues with their lease at Target Center and sold the team to an ownership group set to move the Wolves to New Orleans. The NBA blocked that sale and after months of legal maneuverings and negotiations, Taylor purchased the team.