Melissa and Mark Hortman will lie in state at Capitol Friday, private funeral to be held Saturday

Melissa Hortman will be the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state at the Capitol on Friday alongside her husband, Mark, and golden retriever, Gilbert, the governor announced Tuesday.
Their caskets will be on display in the State Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, according to Gov. Tim Walz’s office. Members of the public can pay respects.
A private funeral for the Hortmans will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning and live streamed for the public on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s YouTube page.
The Hortmans and their dog were shot and killed in their home earlier this month in an assassination that shocked the nation.
Melissa Hortman was the longtime leader of the Minnesota House DFL Caucus. She served as House speaker from 2019-2025 and was known as an unflashy, no-nonsense leader who took care of her team and wanted to get things done.
Outside of the Capitol, the 55-year-old Hortman was an attorney and mother of two adult children.
Mark Hortman worked as a program manager at a tech firm in St. Louis Park. He enjoyed mountain biking, competitive pool, home beer brewing and woodworking. And he took joy in being Melissa Hortman’s husband.
An estimated 1,500 people attended a candlelight vigil in honor of Melissa and Mark Hortman outside the State Capitol last week.