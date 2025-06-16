Assassinated Rep. Melissa Hortman leaves legacy as unflashy leader who ‘got the job done’

From the wooden dais in the Minnesota House, then-Speaker Melissa Hortman presided two years ago over what many called the most consequential legislative session in recent history.
She helped orchestrate the passage of long-held Democratic goals: increased education spending, paid family leave, gun regulations, free school lunches. Then, in an effort to resolve a bitter standoff this year over how to share power in an equally divided House, she offered up the powerful and symbolic role, handing Republicans the speaker’s seat.
“She recognized that the ultimate chip she had to play was a personal one, which was giving up the title,” said DFL Floor Leader Jamie Long, her number two at the Capitol.
It was classic Hortman, colleagues said. Those who worked alongside her over her 20 years in the House described an unflashy, no-nonsense leader who didn’t seek the spotlight, took care of her team, relished organization and, above all, wanted to get stuff done.
Hortman was assassinated Saturday. She was shot and killed along with her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home, where she tended her garden and played with Gilbert, the golden retriever she joked was the true love of her life.
The man who killed the couple also shot DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and had a list of targets that included other Democrats as well as abortion providers.
Hortman, a 55-year-old attorney and mother of two adult children, was raised not far from the northern suburban communities she would one day represent. Her father ran a used auto parts company, and she often said she grew up “on a junkyard in Anoka County.”
That blue-collar upbringing formed her blunt character, and when talking politics, she would sometimes use the barometer of “what the guys at John’s Auto Parts” would think, DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, said.