How the most closely divided Legislature in Minnesota history came together to pass a state budget

Minnesota lawmakers managed to pass a $66 billion two-year budget through the most closely divided Legislature in state history, addressing a looming deficit and averting a partial government shutdown.
But it wasn’t pretty. Legislators took three weeks longer than expected to finish their work, negotiated billions in spending behind closed doors and put scores of state employees on edge about possible layoffs.
The Minnesota Legislature’s 2025 session was as rocky as any in recent memory. It started with an acrimonious boycott in the House and stretched into a special session after dissent from rank-and-file lawmakers imperiled a fragile budget agreement. Legislative leaders spent the weeks following the regular session’s adjournment nailing down support from their members, some of whom were unaccustomed to political compromise.
In the end, the Legislature comprised of 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans passed the budget, the first bonding bill to fund infrastructure projects since 2023, and a host of other items.
“I think it ended with much more accord than anyone could have predicted in January when the DFL wasn’t even showing up,” said Steven Schier, a political scientist and Carleton College professor emeritus. “I don’t think people expected this to work out as well as it did.”
The House erupted in applause when Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, gaveled the chamber into adjournment just before 11 p.m. Monday. It was a welcome display of decorum for lawmakers after their 2024 session ended in divisive fashion.
“We have proven that we can govern together,” Demuth said of Democrats and Republicans in the first tied Minnesota House since 1979.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats got everything they wanted in the budget deal. Demuth said House Republicans successfully fought to cut spending and block tax increases, but they were unable to roll back a new paid family and medical leave program they believe will be a burden for employers.