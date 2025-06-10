Politics

How the most closely divided Legislature in Minnesota history came together to pass a state budget

Lawmakers started the year with a tied House and one-vote margin in the Senate. It took weeks of negotiations after the regular session adjourned for legislative leaders to get their members to fall in line.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 11:00AM
The House gathers for debate on bills at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Monday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota lawmakers managed to pass a $66 billion two-year budget through the most closely divided Legislature in state history, addressing a looming deficit and averting a partial government shutdown.

But it wasn’t pretty. Legislators took three weeks longer than expected to finish their work, negotiated billions in spending behind closed doors and put scores of state employees on edge about possible layoffs.

The Minnesota Legislature’s 2025 session was as rocky as any in recent memory. It started with an acrimonious boycott in the House and stretched into a special session after dissent from rank-and-file lawmakers imperiled a fragile budget agreement. Legislative leaders spent the weeks following the regular session’s adjournment nailing down support from their members, some of whom were unaccustomed to political compromise.

In the end, the Legislature comprised of 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans passed the budget, the first bonding bill to fund infrastructure projects since 2023, and a host of other items.

“I think it ended with much more accord than anyone could have predicted in January when the DFL wasn’t even showing up,” said Steven Schier, a political scientist and Carleton College professor emeritus. “I don’t think people expected this to work out as well as it did.”

The House erupted in applause when Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, gaveled the chamber into adjournment just before 11 p.m. Monday. It was a welcome display of decorum for lawmakers after their 2024 session ended in divisive fashion.

“We have proven that we can govern together,” Demuth said of Democrats and Republicans in the first tied Minnesota House since 1979.

Speaker of the House Rep. Lisa Demuth (R) District: 13A oversees the health bill vote at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, June 9, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Neither Republicans nor Democrats got everything they wanted in the budget deal. Demuth said House Republicans successfully fought to cut spending and block tax increases, but they were unable to roll back a new paid family and medical leave program they believe will be a burden for employers.

Speaking to reporters in front of the House chamber Monday night, House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman teared up as she discussed a bill that stripped health care coverage from adult undocumented immigrants. Tight majorities forced Hortman and DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy to cast votes in favor of the change to get the full budget over the finish line, even though they didn’t personally support it.

“What I worry about is the people who will lose their health insurance. I know that people will be hurt by that vote, and I’m...,” Hortman said, her voice breaking with emotion. “We worked very hard to try to get a budget deal that wouldn’t include that provision, and we tried any other way we could to come to a budget agreement with Republicans, and they wouldn’t have it.”

Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said she was happy that Democrats protected other laws they enacted when they held full control of state government in 2023. They preserved inflationary funding increases for Minnesota schools, summer unemployment insurance for hourly school-year workers and the state’s paid family and medical leave program, among other things.

“We got a state budget in place and we protected those wins from 2023,” Hortman said.

Rep. Leigh Finke (DFL) District: 66A argues for an amendment to keep undocumented individuals on Minnesota Care at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, June 9, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DFL and GOP legislative leaders faced intense pressure from their parties’ flanks to not compromise on key priorities. A group of DFL lawmakers protested outside Gov. Tim Walz’s office when he and legislative leaders announced their budget deal would repeal health care coverage for adult undocumented immigrants. Some on the right criticized GOP lawmakers for agreeing to continue health care coverage for undocumented children.

Those decisions could haunt Hortman and Murphy, and possibly even some rank-and-file members, when they seek their parties’ endorsement in next year’s election, Schier said. Some could even face primary challenges.

“That’s an important dividing line between what activists want and what the public will tolerate,” Schier said. Legislators may be happy they got a budget across the finish line, he said, but “political consequences have yet to arrive.”

Lawmakers will almost certainly face questions about their spending decisions in the coming months, since most major budget bills were negotiated in private without public hearings. The work went behind closed doors after lawmakers adjourned on May 19 without passing most budget bills, and only a couple committees regularly met in public before Monday’s special session.

Some committees met only once in public to reveal what was in the bills before a vote.

“We need to do a better job at how we do government in this state,” Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, said on the Senate floor Monday. “We need to get away from backroom deals.”

Legislators breathed a sigh of relief as they left the Capitol after their special session adjourned, with the hope of not returning until their 2026 session begins.

But DFL leaders warned that another special session could be needed later this year if Congress passes a federal budget that includes Medicaid cuts.

“I’m worried that Congress will act in July and make deep cuts to Medicaid in particular, which will have an impact on the general fund here in the state of Minnesota,” said Murphy, DFL-St. Paul. “And if they do that, if the cuts are as deep as they are talking about, we will have to come back to balance the budget and to change the law.”

Senator Erin P. Murphy (64, DFL) goes through some bills up for votes at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, June 9, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Murphy said her Republican colleagues “continue to say they don’t believe it will happen” when she asks them about the possible federal cuts.

Demuth said the specter of federal budget cuts doesn’t need to be addressed until something actually happens.

“If there are implications and effects here in the state of Minnesota, we’ll take a look at that and the governor would be able to call us back,” Demuth said. “But right now, we were able to complete the work for the state of Minnesota before July 1, and there is no government shutdown.”

