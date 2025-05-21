‘It’s wrong’: Minnesota legislators negotiating biggest pieces of $66 billion budget in private

Health care for thousands of Minnesotans, changes to a statewide paid family leave law, hundreds of millions of dollars for public works projects and much more are all on the line as Minnesota lawmakers feverishly work to resolve their differences and pass an approximately $66 billion two-year state budget.
But much of the most contentious work is happening behind closed doors, despite legislative leaders’ pledge that proceedings would be “as public as possible.”
A Minnesota Star Tribune reporter was briefly allowed into a Capitol conference room Wednesday morning where lawmakers were expected to negotiate the Human Services portion of the budget. Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, told a staffer who sought to remove the reporter that he thought the proceedings should be transparent.
But Reps. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, and Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne, soon came over and said Abeler was speaking only for himself and the working group of lawmakers needed to hold discussions in private before opening the committee process to the public. They asked the reporter to leave.
“It’s not good for the public. It’s wrong,” Abeler told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday. “How is the public going to know what’s going on?”
The answer, it appears, is that much information will be presented to the public only after it’s been agreed upon by legislators. Even in the one public “working group” meeting convened Tuesday to discuss tax policy, lawmakers recessed to discuss particulars.
House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said private discussions are necessary to navigate touchy subjects, adding that previous governors Tim Pawlenty and Mark Dayton tried to negotiate with legislators in front of TV cameras but “not much got done.”
“It just doesn’t work,” Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told reporters earlier this week. “Because you need people to be able to say what’s their bottom line, and to make their emotional pitch, and to say where their caucus is, and see where the votes are, and people really have to show their cards. So that is a space that has not ever and probably will not ever be transparent.”