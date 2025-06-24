Melissa Hortman to be first woman to lie in state in Minnesota. Who else has received the honor?

The late former House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman will be honored this week with a tribute few Minnesotans have received.

Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog Gilbert will lie in state on Friday at the Minnesota Capitol. The public can pay respects at the Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. A private funeral for the Hortmans is scheduled for Saturday morning, with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety streaming the services on YouTube.

The Hortmans were fatally shot on July 14 in what Gov. Tim Walz and other officials described as targeted political violence. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in the shootings.

What does it mean to lie in state?

At the federal level, the honor has been a way to recognize America’s “most eminent citizens,” according to the Architect of the Capitol. “Any person who has rendered distinguished service to the nation may lie in state if the family so wishes and Congress approves.”

Which Minnesotans have received the honor?

Just 19 Minnesotans have lain in state. According to a list compiled by the Minnesota Historical Society, past honorees include state governors, senators and a state treasurer.

Hortman will be the first woman to lie in state. Gilbert is set to be the first dog to lie in state, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Here are the other Minnesotans to receive the honor: