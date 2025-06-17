Brooks: Mark Hortman’s life remembered by the kids who loved him

“Her husband,” they called Mark Hortman in every story, every broadcast about the tragedy.
It was an introduction he might not have minded. He took such joy in being Melissa Hortman’s husband, being Colin and Sophie’s father, being the guy with a golden retriever who knew how to ring the doorbell.
He was her husband, and he was so much more.
People smile when they talk about him. Even now, when the pain of his loss is almost too much to bear, the ones who loved him best laugh when they swap stories of his adventures, his dad jokes and all the hobbies he threw himself into with his entire heart. Mountain biking. Competitive pool. Home beer brewing. Woodworking. His sourdough starter that still sits in the refrigerator.
All the stories publicized about him now are horror stories. The killer in the night, gunning for a name on a list and annihilating half a family. Melissa. Mark. Even Gilbert, their dog.
That won’t be how they’re remembered, how he’s remembered. We won’t let it be.
Remember Mark Hortman bombing down a bike trail on the Iron Range, trying to catch up to his son.
“He loved mountain biking so much,” said Colin Hortman, 30, who joined in many of his father’s adventures, from biking through Moab, Utah, to scuba diving in Caribbean crystal seas 45 feet under Cozumel. So many happy memories, with his dad at the heart of them all.