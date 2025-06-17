Ramstad: In a last interview, Hortman discussed how politics have shifted

Three days before she was killed by an assassin targeting Minnesota Democrats, Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman told me she thought work in the Legislature was becoming harder because Republicans were more concerned with the culture war than economics.
I interviewed Hortman, the DFL leader in the Minnesota House since 2017, and House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who has led Republicans in the House since 2023, separately by phone last Wednesday for a column published this weekend.
We were discussing the issue that most divided the two leaders in this year’s legislative session: ending publicly funded insurance to undocumented, or illegal, immigrants.
The big surprise during budget negotiations, Hortman said, was that Republicans put ending that Medicaid insurance above all other issues, including regulatory changes sought by Minnesota businesses.
“This is a new kind of Republican,” Hortman said June 11, two days after work concluded on the new state budget that starts next month.
“You look at what’s happening nationally. The party is just so far from its roots. I would relish a real debate over line-by-line spending in the state budget. That’s not where we are. It’s these culture war issues, right?”
Republicans criticized her this spring for wasting time by leading House DFLers on a boycott of the session while they waited for a special election that happened in February. She told me she believed Republicans wasted time in the session by belittling immigrants and transgender people.
“This othering of people is more important than the fiscal issues that used to drive the party,” Hortman said.