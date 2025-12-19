Big retailers like Target increasingly hit by online refund fraud rings; one Minnesotan charged in one scam

Noir Luxury Refunds marketed itself as an expert in helping consumers get refunds from retailers.
But its expertise was grounded in fraud, federal prosecutors say, and a Minnesota man is expected to be the 10th person to enter a guilty plea for the Noir racket.
Noir’s operatives spanned the country, though the fraud ring was allegedly run from Egypt. It’s one of several online refund fraud rings to have surfaced in recent years, generating big losses at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Minneapolis-based Target.
“It is safe to assume that any retailer the size of Target or [Richfield-based] Best Buy have experienced this problem,” said J. Bennett, chief customer officer of Signifyd, an e-commerce fraud prevention firm. “We will be talking about online refund fraud more in the next few years.”
Leaders of internet refund fraud rings aren’t easy to pin down, though some have been prosecuted.
Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, has aggressively pursued refund fraud rings in federal courts, including in a lawsuit naming two defendants who live within 70 miles of the Twin Cities.
Fraudulent and “abusive” returns totaled $103.8 billion in 2024 — equal to 15% of all U.S. retail sales, according to the fraud prevention software firm Appriss Retail and Deloitte, a prominent consultancy.
Refund fraud is part of the broader problem of return fraud, and both have long plagued physical retailers. But e-commerce transactions have grown rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic, making up 28% of all U.S. retail sales in 2024, according to Appriss and Deloitte.