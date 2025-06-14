Ramstad: There was an economic argument for offering Medicaid benefits to undocumented immigrants

In the end, moderation again prevailed at the Minnesota State Capitol as the Legislature wrapped up the state budget in a one-day special session last week.
Do not, however, conclude Minnesota is free of the drama and irrationality overtaking America under President Donald Trump.
This is one of the farthest states from the southern border and one of the least affected by the wave of undocumented immigration from 2021 to 2023. And yet, the fate of Minnesota’s state budget hung on a handful of legislators and Gov. Tim Walz voting against their conscience to end public insurance for immigrants in the country illegally.
That is the most visible way Trump’s anti-foreigner sentiment is playing out in the state.
Trump continues to portray illegal immigration as a bigger problem for the U.S. than it is. Last week, we saw a spectacle in California as federal agencies charged with deporting undocumented people did so in a showy way that invited protest, leading to a crackdown as Trump deployed Marines to Los Angeles.
Federal deportation efforts are in the news a lot, but data shows they’ve become slightly less effective. From January through mid-May, the country deported 1% fewer undocumented immigrants than it did in the same period a year ago.
For Republican politicians across the country, however, the message is clear: Get in line with Trump on immigration.
In Minnesota, the state’s fiscal challenge provided GOP politicians with the ammunition they needed to force a retraction of benefits to undocumented immigrants that DFLers created two years ago when they had trifecta control.