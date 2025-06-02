Ramstad: Gov. Walz, things are not getting done in Minnesota

Maybe we shouldn’t be so critical of them? After all, they’ve got nearly a whole month before the state’s two-year fiscal period begins on July 1. They had an evenly split House of Representatives that made it more difficult to agree on things. And the Republican Congress and President Trump, if they ever pass the debt-exploding-and-Medicaid-reducing One Big Beautiful Bill, will force a rework of Minnesota’s 2025-26 budget.