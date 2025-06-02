Ramstad: Gov. Walz, things are not getting done in Minnesota

“I know my job and I didn’t get it done.”
That’s what Gov. Tim Walz told former Montana Sen. Jon Tester on a podcast last week about his No. 2 role on Democrats’ presidential ticket last fall.
News flash: Walz could say the same thing in the present tense about himself and the state’s legislators.
It’s only two weeks since the 2025 legislative session ended with lawmakers not completing the one thing they were required by the state Constitution to do — write a new state budget.
Maybe we shouldn’t be so critical of them? After all, they’ve got nearly a whole month before the state’s two-year fiscal period begins on July 1. They had an evenly split House of Representatives that made it more difficult to agree on things. And the Republican Congress and President Trump, if they ever pass the debt-exploding-and-Medicaid-reducing One Big Beautiful Bill, will force a rework of Minnesota’s 2025-26 budget.
No. We have high standards and expectations in Minnesota, and our leaders aren’t meeting them.
The state is now giving many of its workers a required 30-day notice that they might be idled next month.
I watch the Legislature not just for how lawmakers are spending Minnesotans’ hard-earned money but for signs that they recognize the big change that is happening in the state economy.