Ramstad: Minnesota’s big businesses are in crisis with a common problem

This is going to be a cruel summer, as Taylor Swift sings, for Minnesota’s biggest businesses.
Or more likely, as the Bananarama song goes, a cruel, cruel summer.
The state’s two largest public companies — UnitedHealth Group and Target — are in crisis. UnitedHealth recalled its previous top executive to turn things around, while Target’s recovery is in the hands of the leading candidate to succeed its current chief.
Several more of the state’s biggest names are struggling in ways unseen since the pandemic five years ago — and making big moves as a result.
Medtronic is spinning off its diabetes business to concentrate on more profitable business units, including cardiovascular devices. Sleep Number cut one out of five management jobs and scaled back on marketing and R&D. Patterson Cos. went private in an acquisition.
And on May 29, another major Minnesota company that’s been under sales pressure, Best Buy, will report its latest results.
It’s a fool’s game to draw too many linkages and conclusions from the experiences of companies that simply have geography in common.
Minnesota is distinctive from Silicon Valley, Michigan or other regional business centers because of the diversity of industries that are here. Finance, health care, medical technology, retail, logistics, manufacturing, energy and food — we’ve got big players in them all.