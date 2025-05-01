Sleep Number to make $80M to $100M in cuts as mattress sales continue to tank

Less than a month after Linda Findley took over as CEO of Sleep Number, she announced steep changes at the company, including cuts of $80 million to $100 million.
“Everything is on the table,” she told analysts in a call late Thursday after the company released news of a widening loss and another 16% decline in sales during the the first quarter.
Findley, the former CEO of food delivery company Blue Apron Holdings, took the helm on April 7 and in three weeks has remade the management structure, cutting 21% of corporate managers.
She also reshaped the marketing and research and development teams at the Minneapolis-based manufacturer and seller of smart beds.
“We are laser-focused on delivering strong returns for shareholders. This entails taking a different approach to the business,” she said.
So far, the company has trimmed 10% of overall corporate costs for the second quarter.
Corporate management already has been cut by 21% and identified the other cuts.
She said there is urgency to create “a stable business.”