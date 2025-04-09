Ramstad: Even if Trump pushes us into recession, Minnesota must keep working on its problems

I believe President Donald Trump’s trade war will drive the U.S. and perhaps the world into recession. It’s terrible and unnecessary.
Nearly everyone in business is talking about this possibility — and so probably are your relatives and friends. I first wrote my fears about this in July, when it seemed clear to me Trump would win the November election.
You can find all kinds of commentary about Trump’s old-fashioned, zero-sum views about the economy. My focus remains on Minnesota’s economy and businesses; I’ve written more than once that our state was particularly vulnerable to Trump’s tariffs and restrictions on immigration.
Minnesota has farmers, transportation and medtech industries that rely heavily on exports and retailers like Target and Best Buy that are major importers.
The mystery now isn’t how badly Minnesotans will be hurt by Trump, but how we’ll respond.
Will Minnesota’s operating model — a state with services “more like Nordstrom than Walmart,” as I once heard a legislator put it — be the same on the other side of the Trump downturn? Will Minnesotans’ political preferences continue lurching to the right or will there be a backlash against Trump and Republicans spurred by the economic pain?
Even before Trump on April 2 expanded his trade war with tariffs that go beyond those of the Smoot-Hawley period in the 1930s, Minnesota Democrats were blaming him for the difficulties facing the state government’s budget. The DFLers were not entirely wrong, but they elided their own culpability in spending much of a surplus the state possessed two years ago.
As we plunge into this great unknown, let’s take a measure of Minnesota’s economy and put down a marker to look back on later this year or next.