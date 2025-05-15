Business

With $400.3B in revenue, UnitedHealth again tops our list of Minnesota's largest public companies

May 15, 2025

Leaders are looking to mitigate the impact of tariffs, high interest rates and inflation

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune

In 2024 the 50 largest public companies in Minnesota saw their total revenue grow a collective 3.4% and profits by 11%.

But new tariff proposals, policy changes and sinking consumer confidence threaten growth. Companies here and elsewhere have withdrawn guidance for 2025 results while waiting for more clarity on major issues over trade and regulation.

Some companies have business models that are relatively isolated from proposed tariffs while others have already started mitigation efforts including: installing tariff surcharges; preordering inventory before tariffs go into effect; altering supply chains; and shifting where some products are made or finished.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

