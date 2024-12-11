The struggling Patterson Cos. will be sold to a health-focused private equity firm for $4.1 billion.
One of Minnesota’s Fortune 500 companies, Patterson Cos., to go private in $4.1B sale
The Mendota Heights-based provider of dental and animal health supplies and services had announced a review of strategic alternatives a week ago.
Menlo Park, Calif.-based Patient Square Capital will pay shareholders of the Mendota Heights-based supplier of dental and veterinary supplies $31.35, the firms announced Wednesday. That’s a 49% premium on the average 30-day price of Patterson stock prior to the announcement a week ago that Patterson was reviewing strategic alternatives.
“Today’s announcement marks an exciting next step in Patterson’s evolution and delivers immediate and certain value for our shareholders and positions us to continue to invest in serving our customers and driving growth,” said Patterson Chief Executive Don Zurbay in a news release.
The markets responded positively. As the Nasdaq opened, Patterson shares surged 35% to $31.23.
The deal is expected to close by the end of April, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals and customary closing conditions. The deal does include an option for the Patterson board and its advisers to continue searching for a competing offer over the next 40 days.
Patient Square has a portfolio of 11 companies and $11 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. Should Patient Square complete the deal, Patterson would become a private company and its shares would stop trading on Nasdaq. The news release says the company headquarters would remain in Mendota Heights.
