Target shakes up executive ranks as sales slide again

Minneapolis-based retailer put its chief operating officer, Michael Fiddelke, in charge of a new unit that will find ways to change faster and add efficiencies.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 10:33AM
Michael Fiddelke, Target CFO, at the downtown Target store Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.] DAVID JOLES &#x2022; david.joles@startribune.com Three years ago, Target laid out a bold plan to invest $7 billion into its business that paid off better than anyone could have imagined. Executives will head back to New York this week to lay out the next iteration of their strategy.
Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief operating officer, will now lead a new office focused on accelerating its strategies. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Target unveiled a leadership shakeup Wednesday morning, signaling greater urgency around the company’s need to jumpstart sales.

To combat investor concerns about slow growth, Target has created an Enterprise Acceleration Office overseen by the company’s chief operating officer, Michael Fiddelke.

The announcement came as the Minneapolis-based retailer reported that its sales again slid in February, March and April, a worse-than-expected financial performance for the start of its fiscal year.

“We feel confident that we occupy such a unique place in retail and that we’ve got a strategy that’s built for long-term growth,” Fiddelke told reporters. “We need to move down that path faster, so the work I’ll be focused on is streamlining how we operate, fast-tracking critical work, and accelerating some key bets we’re excited about within technology.”

Target announced with Fiddelke’s new post the departure of Christina Hennington as chief strategy and growth officer. Two other executives, Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez and Chief Financial Officer Jim Lee, will take on her duties. Amy Tu, chief legal officer, also is departing.

The company faces the same stressed consumer environment as its competitors.

In a media call Tuesday, Brian Cornell said the company in some ways is operating “week by week, almost day by day” to deal with the uncertain economy and President Donald Trump’s changing tariff plans.

But Walmart, for example, continues to grow, with sales increasing more than 4% in the latest quarter, exposing a need for Target to more aggressively address its internal operations geared toward sales growth.

Target entered 2025 following a year of slow growth amid uncertainty about the effect that a new presidential administration’s trade policies would have on its pricing. In that same moment, the company was confronted with backlash by the decision to rebrand its efforts to recruit and retain a broad diversity of employees and suppliers.

Analysts and economists have increasingly pointed to Target’s strategies and operational efficiencies, as well as the general economy, for its lagging results.

Consumers are consistently price sensitive in an uncertain economic environment, analysts say.

In a note shared before Target’s results Wednesday, Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma said: “Long-term, Target faces a difficult trade off between stimulating top line growth and maintaining margins. Our analysis shows that it is unlikely to achieve both and, increasingly, neither.”

Target said its comparable sales in February, March and April fell nearly 4%, far more than the 1.9% consensus estimate of analysts. Executives also predicted full-year sales would be down single digits.

“We’re not satisfied with these results and are moving with urgency to navigate through this period of volatility,” Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, said.

The new Acceleration Office will go “beyond improving efficiency to build operational muscles that clear the way for our talented team to deliver for our guests while accelerating our performance and growth,” Cornell said in a news release.

Target’s net profit grew 10% to $1 billion, or $2.27 a share. and was helped by one-time gains from a legal settlement. Not counting the gain, the company earned $1.30 a share, which was below the $1.65 that was the consensus of analysts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Carson Hartzog

Reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

