Consumers continue to be tight with their wallets, causing more issues for Target

CEO Brian Cornell said a number of factors led to a sharp sales decline in the first quarter, including a boycott led by Black leaders.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 10:41AM
Target must try to keep its loyal customers spending more as budget-conscious consumers continue to be choosy. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Target’s disappointing spring is another indication of how strained budgets are affecting Americans’ feelings about money.

Consumer sentiment is at the second-lowest point ever recorded, according to a closely watched University of Michigan index, as people said they fear inflation as economic uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other factors weighs on them.

Target executives said consumers are still being careful what they spend, resulting in a nearly 4% comparable sales decline for the February-April period. More, the Minneapolis-based retailer predicts sales will be down mid-single digits for the year.

Going forward, executives said the retailer must keep its loyal customers and incentivize them to spend more and add value where it can.

Last week, Target revealed the rollout of 10,000 new items for summer, with many starting at $1 and most under $20.

Target executives said in a media call Tuesday that raising prices is a last resort, although CEO Brian Cornell when asked did say some had gone up.

“We make adjustments literally each and every week, so we’re constantly adjusting pricing,” he said. “Some are going up, some will be reduced, but that’s an ongoing effort.”

Walmart last week reported a 4.5% sales increase in the first quarter, but CEO Doug McMillon warned the retailer would need to raise some prices because of tariffs.

“We’re wired to keep prices low, but there’s a limit to what we can bear, or any retailer for that matter,” Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Trump lashed out at Walmart over the weekend, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with McMillion.

Chief executives at both Target and Walmart, as well as Home Depot, met with President Trump in April to discuss the impact of tariffs on retailers. Since then, tariffs on Chinese goods have gone down to about 30% from 145%.

Target is continuing to negotiate with vendors, diversifying the country of production and looking at its assortment before looking at price, said Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer for Target. It’s also leveraging its supplier network to deliver “the absolute best value to the consumer.”

When asked if sales were impacted by boycotts after Target pulled back on diversity goals, CEO Brian Cornell said in a media call Tuesday that results were dragged by many factors but did not deny it.

The pullback sparked several weeks of boycotts and reduced foot traffic. It was then worsened by disclosure of the retailer’s $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration fund.

“While we believe each of these factors played a role in our first quarter performance, we can’t reliably estimate the impact of each one separately,” Cornell said.

John Furner, president of Walmart U.S., said it continues to see “choiceful and consistent” consumers focused on “value” and “speed of delivery.” Gomez echoed this sentiment, highlighting “financial pressure” forcing consumers to make trade-offs that prioritize essentials.

Gomez said Target is seeing consumers spend when “we offer the right item on trend, stylish, high quality at the right price.” He cited the strongest sales result in a decade from a collaboration, this spring’s Kate Spade promotion.

Target is trying to increase spending by loyal customers, as well as leaning into special occasions and holiday moments, such as the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June and back-to-school spending.

“Even in a quarter where we know we’ve got some work to do, we see some data points that’ll matter in the long run,” said Michael Fiddelke, chief operating officer for Target. “The strength of our same-day delivery business and Circle 360 growth, we think bodes really well for the stickiness and relevancy that will drive with those consumers over time.”

He pointed to a nearly 5% increase in digital sales, spurred by 36% growth in same-day delivery by Circle 360 members.

The company announced Monday it cut same-day delivery markups from more than 100 retailers through its Shipt unit. The move indicated a play to rival competitors, such as Amazon Prime and Walmart+.

Both Target and Walmart also leaned into their store remodel and openings as evidence they are responding to consumers.

After announcing 300 new stores during the previous quarter’s investors call, Fiddelke said Target is on track to open 20 stores in 2025. It also began another wave of remodels, which Fiddelke said consistently deliver 2 to 4% competence in the first year and strong incremental gains in the second.

This past week, Walmart wrapped up remodels of three Twin Cities stores and announced a total of 22 remodels across the state. Each remodeled store will also feature custom murals that reflect “the spirit of that community.”

“Our investment in our Minnesota stores is ongoing. In the five years prior to 2025, Walmart invested more than $195 million to upgrade stores throughout Minnesota,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement.

