Consumers continue to be tight with their wallets, causing more issues for Target

Target’s disappointing spring is another indication of how strained budgets are affecting Americans’ feelings about money.
Consumer sentiment is at the second-lowest point ever recorded, according to a closely watched University of Michigan index, as people said they fear inflation as economic uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other factors weighs on them.
Target executives said consumers are still being careful what they spend, resulting in a nearly 4% comparable sales decline for the February-April period. More, the Minneapolis-based retailer predicts sales will be down mid-single digits for the year.
Going forward, executives said the retailer must keep its loyal customers and incentivize them to spend more and add value where it can.
Last week, Target revealed the rollout of 10,000 new items for summer, with many starting at $1 and most under $20.
Target executives said in a media call Tuesday that raising prices is a last resort, although CEO Brian Cornell when asked did say some had gone up.
“We make adjustments literally each and every week, so we’re constantly adjusting pricing,” he said. “Some are going up, some will be reduced, but that’s an ongoing effort.”
Walmart last week reported a 4.5% sales increase in the first quarter, but CEO Doug McMillon warned the retailer would need to raise some prices because of tariffs.