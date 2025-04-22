Retailers, including Target CEO, meet with Trump to discuss tariffs

President Donald Trump met with top American retailers Monday to discuss the impact of tariffs on their businesses.
The meeting took place at the White House and included Target CEO Brian Cornell, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Home Depot CEO Ted Deck“We had a productive meeting with President Trump and our retail peers to discuss the path forward on trade, and we remain committed to delivering value for American consumers,” Target said in a statement to CNBC.
Tariffs add to the growing list of threats retailers are facing. Both Walmart and Target saw a decrease in foot traffic for February and March, according to data from Placer.ai. The most recent report for the week of April 7 shows a 4.7% drop in Target’s foot traffic. Walmart saw a 2.7% increase compared to the previous year.
The Minneapolis-based retailer has faced calls for boycotts from activists. Cornell met with Rev. Al Sharpton last Thursday to discuss Target’s decision in January to roll back its DEI efforts. After the meeting, in a statement provided by the National Action Network, Sharpton said the meeting was “very constructive and candid.”
The retailer is going on 11 consecutive weeks of reduced foot traffic, year over year, according to Placer.ai. Retail consultant Liza Amlani previously said retailers and consumers are experiencing a “perfect storm” of contributing factors.