Rev. Al Sharpton calls meeting with Target CEO over DEI rollbacks ‘constructive’

Target CEO Brian Cornell met with civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton Thursday to discuss the retailer’s decision to retreat from its diversity efforts.
Sharpton called the meeting “very constructive and candid” in a statement that his National Action Network gave the Associated Press.
Target declined to comment on what the two talked about, but said the Minneapolis-based retailer asked for the meeting, which happened amid continued calls from activists to boycott Target.
The meeting also came after 10 consecutive weeks of reduced foot traffic, year over year, at the retailer.
“I am going to inform our allies, including Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, of our discussion, what my feelings are, and we will go from there,” Sharpton said in the statement.
Bryant, an Atlanta area pastor, organized a website called targetfast.org to recruit Christians for a 40-day Target boycott. Other faith leaders endorsed the protest, which started with the beginning of Lent on March 5.
The boycott efforts started in Minneapolis in response to the company’s decision in late January to pull back its DEI commitments.
Target said it would stop participating in outside surveys regarding DEI, shift its “supplier diversity” programs to “supplier engagement” and conclude its three-year DEI goals and its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives in 2025.