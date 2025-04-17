Retail

Rev. Al Sharpton calls meeting with Target CEO over DEI rollbacks ‘constructive’

Brian Cornell sat down with the civil rights leader in New York amid calls from activists to boycott the Minneapolis-based retailer and lower foot traffic in stores.

April 17, 2025 at 6:44PM
Brian Cornell, Target's CEO, met with Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the Minneapolis-based retailer's decision to roll back its DEI efforts in January. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Target CEO Brian Cornell met with civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton Thursday to discuss the retailer’s decision to retreat from its diversity efforts.

Sharpton called the meeting “very constructive and candid” in a statement that his National Action Network gave the Associated Press.

Target declined to comment on what the two talked about, but said the Minneapolis-based retailer asked for the meeting, which happened amid continued calls from activists to boycott Target.

The meeting also came after 10 consecutive weeks of reduced foot traffic, year over year, at the retailer.

“I am going to inform our allies, including Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, of our discussion, what my feelings are, and we will go from there,” Sharpton said in the statement.

Bryant, an Atlanta area pastor, organized a website called targetfast.org to recruit Christians for a 40-day Target boycott. Other faith leaders endorsed the protest, which started with the beginning of Lent on March 5.

The boycott efforts started in Minneapolis in response to the company’s decision in late January to pull back its DEI commitments.

Target said it would stop participating in outside surveys regarding DEI, shift its “supplier diversity” programs to “supplier engagement” and conclude its three-year DEI goals and its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives in 2025.

It also said it would re-evaluate corporate partnerships “to ensure they are directly connected to our roadmap for growth.”

Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the local activists who originally called for a boycott of Target, said the meeting between Cornell and Sharpton is an attempt to “control the narrative.”

“It’s unclear to us as Twin Cities organizers why Target CEO Brian Cornell would call for a meeting with the Reverend Al Sharpton given the fact that Sharpton has absolutely zero involvement in the Target boycott,” Levy Armstrong said.

She also suggested the decision reflects who Target thinks has power over the Black community and undermines the efforts of local activists. Neither her nor Jaylani Hussein or Monique Cullars-Doty — who both played a role in the meeting outside Target’s headquarters — have been contacted by the retailer, Levy Armstrong said.

The three organizers have said they believe that President Donald Trump’s decision to end DEI programs in the government put pressure on Target and other companies, adding that Target “cowered” by undoing its own efforts.

“I don’t have confidence the meeting will change anything because Sharpton never called for a boycott to begin with,” Levy Armstrong said.

She believes the boycotts are impacting Target’s business and has sparked several other economic boycotts against companies who have trimmed their DEI efforts.

Includes reporting from the Associated Press.

Carson Hartzog

Reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

Uptown Minneapolis businesses get more aggressive about saving their neighborhood

