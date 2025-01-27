Target gave local filmmaker Leonard Searcy a $35,000 grant in October.
Suppliers, partners rethink relationship with Target after diversity pullback
Partners also worry about what support Target and others will give in the future.
Searcy was set to meet with the Minneapolis-based retail giant again on Thursday to talk about another grant. The company postponed the meeting indefinitely, he said.
On Friday, Target announced a retreat from its diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, goals, including programs to fund entrepreneurs of color and specifically increase diversity among suppliers.
Searcy, CEO of the film company WestBone Productions in Brooklyn Park, said the decision was “a real shot in the gut.”
Social media since has exploded with people commenting about the decision. Some support it. But most have said it is a step backward, was demoralizing to staff and suppliers, and that it shows corporations are more interested in making sure they are in good graces with President Donald Trump’s administration than standing up for what’s right.
Some called for boycotts. Twin Cities Pride severed its ties with Target as a sponsor.
Target for its part is not commenting publicly but says it’s still committed to diversity. It just will not be measuring it in the same ways.
If Target had given Searcy a new grant, it would have financed a film shoot in Duluth with Academy Award-winning producer Brenda Gilbert that would have used a local workforce and created scores of new jobs.
Searcy said he’s confused by Target’s sudden reversal and isn’t sure where the relationship will go from here.
Target’s original $35,000 grant was intended to support WestBone’s MegaMixer training and networking events and to help Target find and hire production talent for its own operations, Searcy said.
“We hope that we’re able to continue [with Target],” Searcy said. His bigger fear is that other companies might follow Target’s lead. He’s got a big meeting with another corporation this week.
“You know, the thing about Target is that they’re a very influential company,” Searcy said. “A lot of other organizations will follow what they do. So it is kind of unnerving.”
Target’s decision made Sheletta Brundidge, a local podcaster and media producer, rethink who she takes money from. She recently decided not to take $10,000 from Amazon because it, too, has pulled back on DEI efforts.
The money would have helped fund Brundidge’s Black Entrepreneurs Day in February at the State Capitol.'
“These companies can’t roll back their DEI then think we are going to roll over and let them speak at our events and address our people for $10,000 or even $100,000,” Brundidge said.
The changes present a real dilemma for suppliers and others who have depended on the companies.
“I’m sure I’m not the only Black business owner making tough choices today,” Brundidge said.
Reactions on social media Friday were at first muted as people sought clarity on the implications of Target’s decision. Among the early voices was Melissa Butler, CEO and founder of The Lip Bar, whose products are sold at Target.
Butler wrote on Instagram: “We appreciate your support wherever you choose to give it. thelipbar.com is always open. @target we’re eager to learn more about what this means.”
As more details emerged, criticism grew, with some people calling for boycotts and others calling Target out for a lack of transparency and communication.
Courtney Adeleye, CEO of Watch & Sea Beauty, whose skincare products will be available at Target starting Feb. 2, said on Instagram she got the news at the same time as everyone else.
“But that doesn’t mean we can’t strategize. Strategy takes time.”
Adeleye has announced a “Success Accelerated” program in response. Those who buy her products at Target will be able to participate in a mentorship weekend with Adeleye, she said.
Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of Race Mackenzie Group and founder of the People of Color Career Fair, sees Target’s decision as part of a larger trend among corporations recalibrating their messaging and strategies around DEI.
“For corporations, this is about reshaping how they talk about the work they’ve always done,” she said.
For companies like Target, the stakes are high: balancing compliance with a shifting political climate while avoiding alienation of a diverse and loyal customer base. In other words, company workforces and suppliers need to be diverse because their customers are diverse.
“We have changing demographics. One in 10 Minnesotans is a person of color,” Smith-Akinsanya said. “We’ll be a majority-minority nation by 2045.”
The rollbacks by Target and other companies come amid heightened political tensions around DEI initiatives. Trump last week canceled all federal DEI programs and has started a national conversation on if they are needed.
Warren McLean, CEO of the Northside Economic Development Network (NEON), said Target has been a great supporter of the program. The decision on Friday to pull back on certain programs was a surprise.
“I don’t think it’s in name only. But I do think that that the people in positions [of power] recognize that they can’t suddenly abandon everything they’ve done and will do,” he said. “I just think they may have a way of reframing, a way of looking at things maybe more broadly,” McLean said.
Target has coached several of NEON’s small business clients, contributed “significant amount of money” toward the construction of NEON’s new food incubator building on West Broadway and pledged to support it in the future, he said.
Future decisions about support will probably be couched in new ways that emphasize the business basis for economic support going forward, he said.
McLean does worry about the future impact on people vying to become suppliers. For example, some were able to get placement even though their products had a slightly higher product price.
“In the future, that probably won’t happen,” he said. Target specifically said Friday it would stop participating in any outside surveys regarding DEI and shift its “supplier diversity” programs to “supplier engagement.”
The company also said it would conclude its three-year DEI goals and its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) goals initiatives in 2025.
The REACH community goals made after the 2020 murder of George Floyd were to give $100 million to Black-led organizations and to spend $2 billion with Black-owned businesses, whether through marketing or the supply chain.
