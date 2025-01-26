Target will not have a presence at Twin Cities Pride, festival organizers said on social media the same day the corporation announced plans to scale back diversity initiatives. For years, Target has been a visible supporter of the Minneapolis festival and other Pride events around the country.
Target won’t participate in Twin Cities Pride, festival organizers say
The announcement came the same day the corporation announced plans to scale back diversity initiatives.
“We are deeply disappointed in their announcement,” festival organizers wrote Friday on Facebook. “We are committed to continuing conversations with them about the impact it has on our community and those in our community who are their employees.”
Twin Cities Pride didn’t immediately reply to an interview request Sunday. A Target spokesperson also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Target, long a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming, joined other major companies retreating from such a stance following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trump took aim at DEI initiatives in offices, campuses and the federal government during his campaign. One of his first actions as president was instructing federal agencies to dismantle DEI programs, calling them “radical and wasteful” in a Jan. 20 executive order.
Corporations, including Target, responded in turn. This year the company, which said it remains committed to an inclusive workplace, will conclude its three-year DEI goals and Racial Equity Action and Change initiatives it committed to in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. It will also stop participating in outside surveys regarding diversity and inclusion, including the Human Rights Campaign’s efforts.
Target has over the years waffled on LGBTQ issues. In 2016, the company announced customers could choose whichever bathroom aligned with their gender identity. However, within a couple months, Target decided to instead invest $20 million to add private bathrooms to stores to appease critics.
In 2021, the company began to sell Pride month merch in all stores. But in 2023, after online complaints from conservative critics and threats to store workers, Target removed some of its Pride products and significantly cut back on its Pride assortment in 2024. Several artists the retailer tapped to help design its Pride collection last year slammed the company’s product development process, decrying last-minute cuts, drastically altered designs, wasted products and little recognition.
This year’s Twin Cities Pride festival is scheduled for June 28 and 29.
