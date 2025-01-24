Target is concluding some of its programs devoted to diversity and inclusion and will no longer participate in any external demographic surveys.
Target is latest corporation to terminate DEI goals, in line with White House
The Minneapolis-based retailer said diversity will still remain part of its business goals despite scaling back initiatives started in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
The Minneapolis-based retailer also said in a Friday news release it is changing the focus of its “supplier diversity” team to “supplier engagement.”
Target maintains, however, that it is still committed to diversity across the organization.
The company had upped its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020, which happened in the same city as the retailer’s HQ. Five years later, it’s stepping back from some of those initiatives while saying having a diverse workforce and products are still part of its business strategy.
“We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion,” the retailer said in a statement. “Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results.”
The company said its business strategy will still include recruiting and retaining team members “who represent the communities” Target serves and “fuel a culture where everyone has access to opportunity and growth, enabling [the] team to deliver business results.”
Several large companies also have pulled back from diversity, equity and inclusion goals as President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending DEI programs across the federal government. Per the Associated Press, that included revoking all DEI mandates, policies, preferences and activities, along with the review and revision of existing employment practices, union contracts, and training policies or programs.
Walmart, McDonald’s , Ford, Harley-Davison and John Deere are asome brands that have scaled back DEI commitments in recent months. Costco, however, reaffirmed its commitment.
Target has dealt with conservative backlash in recent years, first in 2016 after the retailer announced a policy that allowed transgender employees and customer to use any bathroom or fitting room, regardless of biological gender. After threats of a boycott, Target instead decided to add more single-toilet, all-gender bathrooms
In summer 2023, Target removed some of its Pride Month products after online complaints and some in store conflicts. That led to fewer Pride products in 2024 that were not available at every Target store like they were previously.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
