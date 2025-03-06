A 40-day Target boycott began this week: What to know about the Target Fast

A 40-day Target boycott started Wednesday as Black faith leaders called on their congregations to protest the Minneapolis-based retailer’s retreat from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
Faith leaders are calling on shoppers to divert their spending from Target to Black-owned businesses during Lent.
It’s the latest push to boycott the Minnesota company, coming after Minneapolis activists protested at Target’s headquarters on Jan. 30, also calling at that time for shoppers to reject Target. Critics argue the retailer’s decision signals a retreat from its commitments to fostering workplace diversity and supporting underrepresented communities.
In a memo to employees, Kiera Fernandez, Target’s chief community impact and equity officer, wrote: “As a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future.”
Why did Target roll back DEI?
The company cited years of data as the primary driver behind its decision. A Target spokesperson said the shift had been in the works for several years, though the announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end DEI programs across the federal government. Many consumers viewed the move as Target preemptively aligning with the political climate.
As part of the changes, the retailer will rename its “Supplier Diversity” team to “Supplier Engagement,” discontinue external diversity-focused surveys, end a Black business initiative in 2025, and evaluate its corporate partnerships.
What is this 40-day boycott?
National Black faith leaders are calling for a 40 day “Target Fast” in conjunction with Lent, which began Wednesday and continues through April 20.
Atlanta-based Pastor Jamal Bryant, a prominent civil rights leader, is asking parishioners to refrain from shopping at Target and to sell any stock they own in the company during this time. Instead, he said, shoppers should redirect their dollars to Black-owned businesses.
What is the end game for the boycott?
Leaders hope that redirecting Black dollars away from Target will send a message to shareholders about how Black spending impacts their bottom line. At the end of the boycott Bryant said leaders will collect data on its impact and attempt to meet with Target’s board, according to the group’s website.
Why are people boycotting Target and not other retailers?
Some customers say Target at one time seemed like a more ethical alternative to other retailers. Most weren’t surprised when Walmart and Amazon rolled back their DEI commitments because consumers already questioned their business practices.
