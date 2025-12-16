Health Care

Agreement will keep Fairview in UnitedHealthcare’s network for 2026

The insurer says it is working with the health system to finalize the deal, which Fairview says will ensure “full, uninterrupted” access for patients.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2025 at 10:55PM
UnitedHealth Group's headquarters building and also the location of Optum, a UNH subsidiary, photographed on Sept. 22 in Eden Prairie. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

UnitedHealthcare and Fairview Health Services are announcing a deal that keeps the Minneapolis-based health system in the insurance company’s network next year, avoiding a significant disruption in access to care for about 125,000 people who get insurance through their employers.

Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, and Minneapolis-based Fairview, one of the largest hospital and clinic operators in Minnesota, confirmed the agreement to the Minnesota Star Tribune on Tuesday evening while also posting online messages to patients.

They have been negotiating for months on a new contract to replace their current agreement, which expires at year-end.

We’ve reached an agreement in principle with Fairview Health and are actively working with the health system to finalize the terms of our new contract," UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

When the dispute surfaced in November, Fairview said UnitedHealthcare’s payment rates had not kept pace with the health system’s cost pressures from inflation, worker shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic. United said Fairview was demanding a 23% price hike over three years that would boost overall costs, delivering a financial blow to employers and workers.

On Tuesday, neither side released details on how they settled their differences.

The dispute threatened access to care for people with employer-sponsored health plans. Since Fairview owns University of Minnesota Medical Center, the potential disruption was particularly critical for patients with complex conditions who rely on highly specialized health care services provided by the U.

The contract impasse became public shortly after UnitedHealthcare and Fairview announced a deal to prevent disruption for Medicare Advantage patients.

In recent years, Minnesota has seen a spurt of contract fights between health care providers and Medicare Advantage insurers, but fewer disputes involving people who get coverage through work.

On Tuesday, Fairview posted an online message for patients saying the new commercial contract agreement with UnitedHealthcare stretches from 2026 through 2028.

“This agreement, combined with our previously completed Medicare Advantage contract, ensures full, uninterrupted, in-network access to M Health Fairview for all UHC members for 2026, including UHC’s Medicaid Plan in Wisconsin,” the health system said.

UnitedHealthcare thanked patients for their patience in a website posting Tuesday.

“We are honored to continue supporting all of the people throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin who depend on us for access to quality and affordable health care,” the insurer said.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

