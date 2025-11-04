UnitedHealthcare and Fairview strike a deal for Medicare Advantage patients

Fairview and UnitedHealthcare have a reached a contract that will allow Medicare Advantage patients covered by the nation’s largest health insurer to keep seeing their doctors at one of Minnesota’s most prominent networks of hospitals and clinics.
The one-year deal, which the parties disclosed Tuesday to the Minnesota Star Tribune, comes nearly two weeks after Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services began alerting patients about a contract impasse that could have blocked access to the health system for about 33,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries next year.
Open enrollment for 2026 Medicare health plans is ongoing and ends Dec. 7.
The dispute highlighted allegations that UnitedHealthcare has high rates of insurance payment denials — a charge the company has consistently denied in contract impasses over the past year.
Fairview claimed UnitedHealthcare imposes significant costs on the health system via claims denials and burdensome prior authorization requirements. UnitedHealthcare defended its record and administrative practices, insisting Fairview was making false claims while using its patients as a bargaining chip.
Without the agreement announced Tuesday, seniors during the current open enrollment season would have had to choose between switching Medicare Advantage plans and finding new health care providers.
“We reached this decision in the interest of stability for Minnesota seniors, even as we continue to have concerns about UnitedHealthcare’s approach to partnership and long-term sustainability in this market,” Fairview said in a statement.
Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealthcare said the agreement maintains continued and uninterrupted network access to Fairview for patients enrolled in its Medicare Advantage plans, including seniors with retiree coverage via employer groups.