Fairview access at risk for 33,000 patients in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage

Fairview Health Services is alerting tens of thousands of patients with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage insurance that they might lose in-network access to doctors and hospitals at one of Minnesota’s largest health care providers.
The dispute touches on UnitedHealthcare’s allegedly high rates of insurance payment denials.
It’s the second announcement in a week’s time of a major 2026 network disruption, or the potential for one, following news that Mayo Clinic in Rochester would go out-of-network for Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare and Humana next year.
Fairview, which runs M Health Fairview, and UnitedHealthcare officials confirmed this week to the Minnesota Star Tribune an impasse over new contract terms that would most directly impact about 33,000 active patients at the health system who have coverage from the Eden Prairie-based insurer’s Medicare Advantage program, a private alternative to the government-run Medicare.
A new agreement could still be signed for 2026. But without one, patients with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage insurance would not be able to schedule new appointments at M Health Fairview facilities on or after Jan. 1.
The disruptions in the Medicare market across Minnesota come as federal officials are making it harder for insurers to get extra payments in Advantage plans and cost pressures build across all types of health insurance. The dispute also echoes a contract impasse last year, when HealthPartners threatened to leave the Medicare Advantage network at UnitedHealthcare amid accusations of wrongful payment denials and delays, before ultimately striking a deal that preserved access for about 30,000 patients.
“We are asking UnitedHealthcare to meet us at a fair, sustainable agreement that prioritizes seniors’ access and timely care over administrative hurdles and Wall Street pressures,” Fairview said in a statement Wednesday.
UnitedHealthcare says it agreed to terms this fall that would maintain network access to M Health Fairview facilities for its Medicare Advantage members through 2026, and presented the contract to the health system on Oct. 15.