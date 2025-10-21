Why Medicare coverage is getting more expensive in Minnesota next year

The inventory of Medicare Advantage and “Part D” drug plans available to Minnesotans will drop significantly next year, as prices and premiums rise.
Yet the number of beneficiaries shopping now for a new 2026 option is way up.
A simple supply-and-demand equation is not what insurance companies are citing to explain the significant increase coming next year in coverage costs for beneficiaries.
Instead, most of the funding for privatized Medicare coverage comes from the federal government and insurers say financial backing for Medicare Advantage health plans has fallen significantly short of the escalating expense trend in health care.
“We share concerns about rising costs and the sustainability of federal reimbursement — challenges that continue to place strain on health plans across the country," said a statement from Minnetonka-based Medica, one of the top Medicare Advantage insurers in the state.
Here are some questions seniors are frequently asking about the high level of turbulence in the annual Medicare shopping season, which launched earlier this month.
What’s happening?
Between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, the state’s 1.1 million Medicare beneficiaries have the chance to opt for a new Medicare Advantage plan or a Medicare drug plan. The prescription drug coverage is often called a “Part D” plan in insurance brochures because of the section of federal law that created it.
People who opt to get traditional, or “original,” Medicare are encouraged to buy standalone Part D drug coverage, which covers medications not paid for by their Medicare Part A (for hospital care) and Medicare Part B (for care from clinics and certain other health care providers) insurance.