U of M donors decry instability, doctor departures amid medical school negotiations

University of Minnesota Medical School Dean Dr. Jakub Tolar could soon leave his job amid disputes over money and power at the university, but financial backers of the U say letting him leave would be a mistake that would worsen faculty instability at the state’s largest training program for physicians.
Tolar, who has led the medical school since 2017, is a finalist for a leadership position at an academic medical center in Arkansas.
Last week, in a message to colleagues obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the dean suggested that Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the U president since last year, wants to replace him with a leader of her own choosing.
Faculty have repeatedly voiced support for Tolar over the past year in the midst of volatile negotiations between Fairview Health Services and the U over future funding for the medical school and the broader academic health program, which includes research and patient care.
Losing Tolar “would be an insurmountable setback,” wrote John Schwietz, the CEO of Minnesota Masonic Charities, in a letter to Douglas Huebsch, chair of the U’s board of regents. The U is suffering already, he added, from a worrisome pattern of departures by highly respected physician leaders.
Minnesota Masonic Charities has donated nearly $200 million over many decades in health care work at the University of Minnesota, including a $25 million gift for naming rights at the U’s pediatric hospital near its West Bank campus.
Fairview, a nonprofit health system based in Minneapolis, owns Masonic Children’s Hospital and jointly operates with the university the M Health Fairview network of hospitals and clinics.
“When senior leaders leave unexpectedly, particularly during a period of uncertainty, it affects confidence, continuity and momentum,” Schweitz said in the letter obtained by the Star Tribune. “Faculty feel it. Staff feel it. Patients and families feel it. So do donors.”