U of M donors decry instability, doctor departures amid medical school negotiations

But the dean was conspicuously absent last month when the U’s board of regents met to criticize a new deal struck by Fairview and physicians at the U for long-term funding at the Medical School. The regents’ meeting occurred one day after the university blasted the agreement as a “hostile takeover” by Fairview. It was negotiated by an independent group called University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), which includes the clinical faculty at the medical school.