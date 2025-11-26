What the struggle over money and power at the U of M Medical School means for Minnesota

The long-running dispute over money and power at Minnesota’s largest medical school hit a new level of public dysfunction this month, as the University of Minnesota launched rhetorical fireworks over a funding agreement struck by Fairview Health Services and the U’s physicians.
It all started when Fairview announced a deal with the group practice for the university’s medical faculty, an agreement that promises at least $500 million over 10 years for teaching, research and patient care at the U.
The doctors’ move, endorsed by the state attorney general, was highly unusual because it essentially cut out university administrators, leaving details to be negotiated later about how money would be passed from doctors to the U.
U leaders slammed the deal as a “hostile takeover” of the medical school, saying it could significantly cut funding to the school while shifting control of the physicians group and University of Minnesota Medical Center toward Fairview.
They stripped academic jobs from two leaders of the doctors group, known as University of Minnesota Physicians. And the sequence raised questions about the leadership of Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the U President who was hired in 2024, in part, to clean up the messy, decades-long relationship with Fairview.
Physicians defended the deal in the face of withering criticism by the U’s Board of Regents. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison closed the volatile chapter late last week by calling all parties back to the negotiating table.
The news has been quiet since then, but a clock is ticking. The existing deal between Fairview and the University expires at the end of 2026, and Ellison has pushed the sides to strike a deal this year because unwinding the Medical School funding and the M Health Fairview system without a deal would take a full year.
The dispute is hard to follow because M Health Fairview, the network of hospitals and clinics run jointly by Fairview and the U, is large and complex. Financial details for how the health system operates now, and would run under the new agreement, aren’t fully public.